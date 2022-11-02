Bee made from weapons to tour schools in Shropshire and Worcester
- Published
A giant Anti-Violence Bee is heading to the region to help raise awareness about the danger of carrying a knife.
The sculpture, made from thousands of knives and firearms collected by amnesty banks in Manchester, is being used as part of an education programme.
The bee will visit schools and community hubs in the West Mercia Police area during November, at the start of a national tour.
It was made by the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, Shropshire.
The centre also made the Knife Angel, which attracted thousands of visitors on its tour across the country.
The new sculpture was commissioned by Greater Manchester Police and was inspired by Manchester's worker bee symbol.
"It's hoped the bee will replicate the Knife Angel's impact but also reach more communities in the region - it has been specially designed on a trailer to allow it to be easily transported to schools and public spaces," a spokesperson for the West Mercia force said.
Supt Edward Hancox, the force's crime prevention lead, added: "Knife crime has a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities.
"Carrying a knife or other weapon does not keep you safe. Instead you are putting yourself in much greater danger, and you're more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured yourself."
West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said the bee was a "powerful visual tool" to open up conversations about the dangers and how to stay safe.
He encouraged people to visit the bee at one of its venues between Sunday, when it arrives in Shrewsbury town centre, and 20 November.