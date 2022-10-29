Young puzzle solver dreams of UK Championship glory
- Published
An 11 year old is dreaming of glory at the National Speedcubing Championship.
The event, which opened in Coventry on Friday, challenges competitors to solve puzzles like the Rubik's cube in the fastest time.
James, from Shawbury in Shropshire, expects the titles to go to older rivals, but believes he has a chance in the two-by-two category.
His mother, Heather, said he practices day and night and has to be told to put his cube down at the dinner table.
James bought his first cube a year ago and said he practices everything from the cubes themselves, to the speed with which he can place the finished puzzle back on the table to stop the clock.
"For some beginners it can take them like an entire second, but to really master it, it probably needs to be under a tenth of a second," he said.
He expects the top prizes to go to others, but he will also be there for the trade stalls and said: "I have an entire shopping list of what I want to buy."
International competition
The competition categories range from the two-by-two blocks up to cubes which are seven squares by seven squares in size, along with other twisty-puzzles.
There are also one-handed and blindfolded categories.
The event, at the Coventry Building Society Arena, will be the first National Championship held in the UK since 2019 due to COVID-19, and about 500 competitors are expected to take part, including some from outside the UK.
Reigning UK Champion, George Scholey, 20, said: "Becoming the UK champion back in 2019 was so thrilling and gratifying for me.
"To defend and retain my title this year would be incredible, but lockdown and the resurgence of cubing will of course play a big part in that. It's up in the air this year, and whoever wins the title, me or not, will deserve it."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk