M40 motorway: Commuters celebrate 'boring' road with calendar
- Published
A pair of commuters bored by their experiences of the M40 have created a calendar to celebrate its ordinariness.
Advertising executives Jim Thornton and Michael Lee regularly use the motorway - which runs through Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire - to travel for work.
Mr Thornton said they came up with the idea "to relieve the tedium" of their regular long journeys.
Pictures include a factory and a model village's sign taken from the motorway.
Mr Thornton, from London, admitted though they "slightly struggled" to find 12 pictures along the 89-mile (143 km) stretch, it had been "great fun".
"On about the fifth journey, I remember saying 'this is the most boring motorway I have ever been on. There is nothing interesting about this motorway and we should make a calendar of just really boring photos of the M40,'" Mr Thornton told the BBC.
"Michael, God bless him, took this as a challenge. He clearly wasn't very busy because he then researched various landmarks along it and we discussed ones we should have in."
The pictures are:
- January - The sign for Bekonscot Model Village in Buckinghamshire
- February - The Stokenchurch BT Tower in Buckinghamshire
- March - The Christmas Common Overbridge in Oxfordshire
- April - The Stokenchurch Gap on the Oxfordshire/Buckinghamshire border
- May - The "Otmoor Bend" in Oxfordshire
- June - Middleton Stoney Water Tower in Oxfordshire
- July - The Prodrive factory in Banbury, Oxfordshire
- August - Umberslade Interchange sign in Warwickshire
- September - The Umberslade Obelisk in Warwickshire
- October - "Pylon Alley" in Oxfordshire, which they say links East Claydon and Cowley substations
- November - Viridor Ardley incinerator in Oxfordshire
- December - The Existential graffiti wall in Buckinghamshire
