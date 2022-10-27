Northern metro mayors to meet over rail cancellations
The "shambles" affecting rail services across the north of England is to be discussed by the region's mayors.
The emergency meeting, called by West Yorkshire's Labour Mayor Tracy Brabin, follows weeks of disruption and cancelled services.
Rail operators involved include TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast and Northern.
The north's leaders are expected to make a direct appeal urging the new transport secretary to intervene.
"Today, we as northern mayors come together to send a clear message that we will not stand for this shambles," Ms Brabin said.
"This is inflicting misery on millions of people, derailing our plans to build a strong northern economy and putting us in the slow lane."
Attending the meeting will be Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Steve Rotheram, the Mayor of Liverpool City Region, the Mayor of North of Tyne Jamie Driscoll and South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard.
Labour said TransPennine Express cancelled more than 40 services on Tuesday and 60 on Wednesday, blaming staffing difficulties.
On Wednesday, shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh urged ministers to intervene, saying they had "refused to lift a finger to tackle the chaos".
Ms Haigh said: "This ongoing fiasco is causing real damage to the public, passengers and the economy."
She said it was time for ministers to stop "washing their hands" and intervene to demand a "binding plan" from TransPennine Express for "urgent improvements".
Avanti West Coast has also been criticised for cancellations, delays and timetable changes on the West Coast Main Line.
On Tuesday, the then rail minister Kevin Foster said the government was making preparations to intervene if it failed to deliver "significant" improvements on the West Coast Main Line.
Ahead of today's meeting Ms Brabin said: "The North has been left behind for far too long, and we're calling on the third transport secretary in as many months to step in with an immediate intervention."
