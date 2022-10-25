Body found in Yeovil during search for missing man
A body has been found in water during a search for a missing man.
Officers were called to Ninesprings Country Park in Yeovil, Somerset, on 24 October, after the body of a man was found in water.
Police believe it to be that of missing 50-year-old man Anthony, but formal identification is yet to take place.
Avon and Somerset Police say the man's death is being treated as unexplained, but do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.
His next of kin have been notified and are being supported "at this difficult time", said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesman.
