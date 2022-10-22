Hastings and Tunbridge Wells rail line closed over half term
- Published
Travellers between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings have been warned there will be no rail services over the half-term holiday.
Network Rail said the line will be closed from Saturday until Sunday 30 October for "major engineering work".
The line was built in the early 1850s and has suffered reliability issues ever since, a Network Rail spokesman said.
Rail replacement buses will be laid on during the nine-day closure.
Fiona Taylor, Network Rail's route director for Kent, said: "When the engineers of the 1850s cut the tracks through the hills, they cut deeply and cheaply, leaving a legacy of unstable earthworks that have a history of collapse.
"We took a week last year to shore them up around Wadhurst and other locations, and we're going to be back doing more of the same work this time round, and again in April 2023."
There were major landslips on the line over Christmas 2020 and again in February 2014, with Network Rail saying they have installed earth-movement sensors along the route.
Scott Brightwell, Southeastern's operations and safety director, said: "We know that closing the railway for a short period isn't ideal, but we'll make sure that all of our customers know exactly how to complete their journey between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells while Network Rail carries out this vital work.
"Our message to our customers is to check their journey on the Southeastern website or app, and after the work's finished they'll return to a more reliable railway."
The final phase of engineering will take place over Easter next year, Network Rail said.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.