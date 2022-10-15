Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault, the CPS has said.
Prosecutors said the charges all related to the same complainant.
The 21-year-old footballer will face his first court appearance at Greater Manchester Magistrates' Court on 17 October, the CPS added.
