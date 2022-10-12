Dozens of West Midlands bus routes to be axed or reduced
- Published
Almost 40 bus routes across the West Midlands face being axed or reduced.
Birmingham, Sandwell and Walsall could be hardest hit with some places, including schools, pharmacies and universities, being unserved.
A government grant is due to end this year and driver shortages and sickness have added to pressures, West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) said.
Campaign group Transport Action Network said services were facing a "double whammy" of cuts.
At a meeting earlier, WMCA councillors chose a proposal that would fund 78 of the region's 114 bus service contracts that are regarded as socially necessary, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Sandwell is due to be the most affected, according to the council report, where 29% of households do not have access to a car.
Meanwhile, National Express, which operates school services in the region, said it was also considering axing 12 out of its 60 bus routes by December.
The operator said while direct alternative services were available, "most passengers will be required to change between services in order to undertake their journey to school".
"In common with bus operators nationwide, because of the change in lifestyles since the pandemic, we are seeing fewer passengers, increased costs, busier roads and fewer drivers - all this means we have to look at our network to get the best coverage for the people of the West Midlands," a spokesperson said.
Although the government has announced some additional targeted funding support for operators next year, WMCA said it was not known how much, and operators National Express, Diamond and Stagecoach did not think there would be enough to stop services being reduced by January.
'Incredibly difficult situation'
WMCA said it would provide an £800,000 increase in the 2023-24 annual subsidy.
Pete Bond, Transport for West Midlands director of integrated transport services, said bus services were "by far the most used form of public transport in the region", but accepted the industry was struggling with five operators ceasing since the start of the pandemic.
Chris Todd, director for Transport Action Network, said services were facing pressures, "denying people the opportunity to access jobs, services, friends and family".
The failure of the government to guarantee long-term funding for buses, combined with late announcements on short-term support, had led to even more cuts, he said.