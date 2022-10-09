Funfair run of 100 miles to raise money for mental health charity
A man is running 100 miles (160km) between two fairgrounds with a giant teddy bear on his back to raise money for a mental health charity.
James Holmes from Sheffield started off from Nottingham's Goose Fair on Saturday morning and hopes to arrive at Hull Fair by Sunday afternoon.
He is accompanied by Theo, a 5ft 8in (173cm) high stuffed toy.
Mr Holmes aims to raise £5,000 for the Showmen's Mental Health Awareness charity, which supports fair families.
He raced non-stop through the night carrying Theo and his rucksack of supplies, which weighs about 62lbs (28kg).
Mr Holmes said the charity offered information and mental health services to all showmen in the UK and Ireland.
"Whilst we're trying to raise money, for me it's not really about the money," he said. "It's trying to encourage people to have the conversation - to try and remove the stigma, be willing to try and open up."
Both the Nottingham Goose and Hull fairs date back to the 13th Century and are are billed as among the largest travelling fun fairs in Europe.
Last year, Mr Holmes ran the London Marathon with Theo and raised more than £14,000 for Sheffield Children's Hospital.
