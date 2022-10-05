Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys health trust told to improve two hospitals
- Published
A health trust has been told to improve care for people with autism and learning disabilities at two hospitals.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected Lanchester Road Hospital in Durham in May and found it was inadequately staffed.
It also found some staff at Bankfields Court in Middlesbrough were not properly trained in restraining patients, which resulted in injuries.
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys Foundation Trust said it was disappointed.
Inspections took place at both sites over three weeks after a whistleblower raised concerns about staffing levels at Lanchester Road, the CQC said.
During the previous inspection in 2019, the care of people with a learning disability or autism was rated good but is now inadequate overall, inspectors said.
The trust's overall rating remains as requires improvement.
'Urgent action plan'
Karen Knapton, CQC head of hospital inspection, said there had been a "significant deterioration in standards of care" at Lanchester Road, as well as "some concerns" at Bankfields Court.
"We found some people didn't have the opportunity to lead inclusive and empowered lives due to overly restrictive practice on both sites, which must be addressed as a priority to keep people safe," she said.
"At Bankfields Court, we were concerned that managers didn't always recognise the restrictive practice being used.
"It was concerning that Lanchester Road had insufficient, appropriately skilled staff to meet people's needs, due to high levels of vacancies and staff sickness."
Ms Knapton added that inspectors were concerned that Lanchester Road's recent records revealed three people were injured while being restrained and 32 healthcare assistants had been hurt carrying out restraints.
However, the CQC did find that some people's care and support plans did meet their needs.
She said trust services would be monitored closely.
A spokeswoman for the hospital trust said: "Given the previous good ratings for this service this is clearly disappointing.
"We are committed to improving the experience for patients in our care and we are delivering an urgent action plan that is already showing we are making improvements.
"We immediately commissioned an independent peer review into the service after the inspection in May and acted swiftly on its recommendations."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.