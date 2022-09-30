North East Ambulance Service staff face strike ballot over pay
Hundreds of ambulance service workers are being balloted for strike action in a row over their pay.
The GMB union said North East Ambulance Service members, including paramedics, will vote after a consultation saw almost 90% back a walk out.
It added they were "angry" over a pay rise of 4% set by the government.
"Ambulance workers should not be worrying about having to choose between eating or heating this winter," GMB organiser Michael Hunt said.
Emergency workers from the service currently feature in the BBC One documentary Ambulance.
Ballot dates will be announced in the coming days, the union said.
A formal strike ballot has also been announced involving almost 1,500 members at Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
'Impacts on patients'
"North East Ambulance Service is in disarray; it can only keep going thanks to the good will of the overworked and undervalued crews," Mr Hunt added.
"But good will only goes so far."
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has been approached for comment.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said industrial action was a "matter for unions and we urge them to carefully consider the potential impacts on patients".
The spokesperson added the government valued the "hard work of NHS staff" and had given more than "one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year".
