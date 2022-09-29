Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
- Published
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai.
They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said.
They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected was the result of criminal activity.
They appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court and were bailed to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 27 October.
They are:
- Jonathan Johnson, 54, and Jo Emma Larvin, 43, both of Grantley, Ripon, North Yorkshire
- Ali Al Nawab, 38, of The Vale, London NW1
- Mehdi Amrollahibiyouki, 39, of Long Lane, Finchley, London
- Stacey Borg, 40, of Carr Road, Calverley, Pudsey, West Yorkshire
- Craig Bramall, 41, of Ordsall Lane, Salford
- Toni Groves, 24, of Blossom Street, Manchester
- Amy Harrison, 26, of Highdown, Worcester Park, Surrey
- Paige Henry, 25, of Ravenshurst Road, Birmingham
- Samantha Horst, 50, of Wendover Road, Staines Upon Thames, Middlesex
- Bridget Taylor, 42, of Manor Place, Edinburgh
- Megan Reeves, 29, of Langer Street, Doncaster.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.