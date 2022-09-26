Kevin Sinfield: Rugby league star's 300-mile challenge for MND
Former rugby league star Kevin Sinfield is planning to run more than 300 miles (482km) in one week to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research.
He aims to run seven ultra marathons in seven days, starting in Edinburgh and ending at the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford, in Manchester.
Sinfield, who ran 101 miles in 24 hours in 2021, was a teammate of Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019,
He described running 43 miles (70km) a days as "one hell of a challenge".
Sinfield, now part of the coaching team at Leicester Tigers, said the new fundraising challenge came after former Scottish rugby union player Doddie Weir and ex-Bradford City footballer Stephen Darby were both diagnosed with MND.
"We'll try and hit locations, places that mean a lot to Doddie, Rob and Stephen," he said.
"I'm absolutely honoured that we get to represent Doddie, Stephen and Rob who started the campaigning."
The challenge will start at Murrayfield in Edinburgh and before moving on to Melrose, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, York, Leeds, and Bradford before culminating with Sinfield running into Old Trafford at half-time during the men's World Cup Final on 19 November.
Rugby League star Kevin Sinfield launches his final and most difficult challenge yet
He's raising money for motor neurone disease, inspired by his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow ⬇️https://t.co/oWgsAsaxDX pic.twitter.com/HafIGLJVL7
Joining Sinfield, Weir and Burrow on BBC Breakfast at the launch of the "7 in 7" challenge was former Gloucester rugby player Ed Slater.
The 34-year-old, who was diagnosed with MND in July, described the disease as "the toughest battle me and my family will ever face" and said he was drawing inspiration from his fellow players with MND.
"I'm learning to live with the disease," he said.
"That's challenging at times, the impact it has on the family is difficult. Day to day it's not impacting me hugely, but there are small signs of things to come."
Mr Burrow, who turned 40 on Monday, said the new races would be "the hardest challenge yet".
"I love him like family and I know my family do too," he said.
The money raised will go towards the new £5m Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease Care Centre in Leeds.
Sinfield added: "I want the MND community, I want Rob, I want Doddie, I want Stephen and I want Ed to know that there are people out there who are willing to go to some dark places for them - I'm certainly willing to do that.
"A part of me does enjoy going there, does enjoy that challenge. When you finish your playing career you are still looking for fulfilment and these challenges have certainly helped me along with that.
"I know it's going to be pretty brutal, training has been tough, but it will be worth it in the end."
