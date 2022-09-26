Kevin Sinfield: Rugby league star's 300-mile challenge for MND
Former rugby league star Kevin Sinfield is planning to run more than 300 miles (482km) in one week to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research.
He aims to run seven ultra marathons in seven days, starting in Edinburgh and ending at the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford, in Manchester.
Sinfield, who ran 101 miles in 24 hours in 2021, was a teammate of Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019,
He described running 43 miles (70km) a days as "one hell of a challenge".
Sinfield, now part of the coaching team at Leicester Tigers, said the new fundraising challenge came after former Scottish rugby union player Doddie Weir and ex-Bradford City footballer Stephen Darby were both diagnosed with MND.
"We'll try and hit locations, places that mean a lot to Doddie, Rob and Stephen," he said.
"I'm absolutely honoured that we get to represent Doddie, Stephen and Rob who started the campaigning."
The challenge will start at Murrayfield in Edinburgh and before moving on to Melrose, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, York, Leeds, and Bradford before culminating with Sinfield running into Old Trafford at half-time during the World Cup Final on 19 November.
Mr Burrow, who turned 40 on Monday, said the new races would be "the hardest challenge yet".
"I love him like family and I know my family do too," he said.
The money raised will go towards the new £5m Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease Care Centre in Leeds.
