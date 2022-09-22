Northern trains repeatedly attacked with shopping trolleys and bricks
Trains operated by Northern were the target of almost 70 dangerous attacks over the past 12 months, the firm said.
Since last August, there have been 42 attacks involving bricks or rocks being thrown at trains from bridges and railway embankments.
There were also 27 collisions when shopping trolleys, pushchairs and bikes had been placed on the tracks.
The train operator has released details of the incidents as part of an appeal to raise awareness.
'Mob mentality'
In February, one of Northern's drivers was left with a bloodied face after a brick was thrown at his cab window as his train was travelling at 70mph (112 km/h) in Clifton, Greater Manchester.
And in June, a 15-week-old baby was showered with glass after the train she was travelling on with her parents was attacked on the approach to Hull.
Attacks were also recorded across the network, including in Leeds, Doncaster, Newcastle, Skipton, Worksop and Blackpool.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: "It's bewildering to think some people find targeting trains in this way is some kind of 'sport' - and the fact it's happening more than once a week is shocking.
"We know these attacks are rarely carried out by a 'lone wolf' and are more often the action of a group - where peer pressure and group mob mentality can be a contributing factor," she said.
"This behaviour is reckless, it's dangerous and it must stop."
British Transport Police's Acting Supt Lorna McEwan said: "Obstructing the railway is a stupid, reckless and mindless act. Placing items on the line or throwing rocks and stones at passing trains risks the lives of passengers and rail staff.
"This is not a harmless prank - it is criminal, it is dangerous, and we will prosecute those responsible," she added.
Anyone who witnesses items being thrown at trains or sees someone placing items on the track is urged to contact British Transport Police or Crimestoppers.
