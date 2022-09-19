Queen's funeral: South of England pays its respects
- Published
People across the south of England have been paying their respects to the Queen on the day of her funeral.
Businesses closed for the day, leaving high streets and shopping precincts deserted.
Instead, people flocked to cathedrals, pubs and parks where the funeral was screened.
Thousands of flowers and tributes have also been left at war memorials, churches and at places previously visited by the Queen.
The former monarch has been laid to rest at Windsor Castle, following a funeral service at Westminster Abbey.
In Winchester, hundreds of people packed the cathedral to watch the funeral on a screen.
Doors opened at 09:00 BST to allow people to watch the service.
People also gathered at big screens to watch in the open air, including at Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Henley.
In Chinnor, Oxfordshire, The Crown pub opened at 10:00 BST instead of noon so people could watch the service.
Manager Craig Williams said: "It's so important that the people of the village have a public place to mark this historic event."
Customer Janette Kearsey said: "I just wanted to be here amongst other people.
"She's been my Queen forever. It's nice to be together with other people rather than sitting at home watching it on television on your own."
Floral tributes have been piling up on monuments and in public places, including Dorchester's bandstand.
In Poundbury, the base of the Queen Mother statue has been covered in flowers and messages.
The monument was unveiled by the Queen during her last visit to Dorset in 2016.
A tree planted by the Queen at Minterne Gardens near Dorchester in 1998 has also become a focal point where visitors have been leaving flowers.
In Southampton, operators of the city's docks created an unusual tribute using shipping containers.
DP World posted an aerial image of the containers, which were arranged to spell out RIP ER, on the dockside.
