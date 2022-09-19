Queen's funeral: South of England pays its respects

High streets across the south of England ground to a halt as people observed a day of national mourning

People across the south of England have been paying their respects to the Queen on the day of her funeral.

Businesses closed for the day, leaving high streets and shopping precincts deserted.

Instead, people flocked to cathedrals, pubs and parks where the funeral was screened.

Thousands of flowers and tributes have also been left at war memorials, churches and at places previously visited by the Queen.

The former monarch has been laid to rest at Windsor Castle, following a funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

People packed Winchester Cathedral to watch the funeral on a big screen

In Winchester, hundreds of people packed the cathedral to watch the funeral on a screen.

Doors opened at 09:00 BST to allow people to watch the service.

Getty Images
Crowds gathered in Henley on Thames to watch the funeral on a big screen

People also gathered at big screens to watch in the open air, including at Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Henley.

People watched the funeral on a screen in Portsmouth's Guildhall Square

In Chinnor, Oxfordshire, The Crown pub opened at 10:00 BST instead of noon so people could watch the service.

Manager Craig Williams said: "It's so important that the people of the village have a public place to mark this historic event."

The Crown pub in Chinnor opened two hours early so people could watch the service

Customer Janette Kearsey said: "I just wanted to be here amongst other people.

"She's been my Queen forever. It's nice to be together with other people rather than sitting at home watching it on television on your own."

Tributes have been left at the bandstand in Dorchester's Borough Gardens

Floral tributes have been piling up on monuments and in public places, including Dorchester's bandstand.

In Poundbury, the base of the Queen Mother statue has been covered in flowers and messages.

Hundreds of bouquets have been laid at the foot of the Queen Mother statue in Poundbury

The monument was unveiled by the Queen during her last visit to Dorset in 2016.

A tree planted by the Queen at Minterne Gardens near Dorchester in 1998 has also become a focal point where visitors have been leaving flowers.

Visitors to Minterne Gardens left flowers next to a tree planted by the Queen in 1998

In Southampton, operators of the city's docks created an unusual tribute using shipping containers.

DP World posted an aerial image of the containers, which were arranged to spell out RIP ER, on the dockside.

Andrew McAlpine/DP World

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

A complete guide to the Queen's funeral

Today, the door swings shut on the Elizabethan era

Obituary: A long life marked by a sense of duty

More on this story

Related Topics