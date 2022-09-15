Queen Elizabeth II: Funeral to be shown at venues across the South East
The Queen's state funeral will be screened in venues around the south east of England, councils, businesses, churches and community groups have announced.
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on Thursday, aged 96.
A bank holiday across the UK was then approved by King Charles III for his mother's funeral on Monday.
While some businesses will close their doors to mark the proceedings, others will remain open to share the coverage.
In East Sussex the funeral will be shown on big screens at Alexandra Park in Hastings and Horatio's Bar on Brighton Palace Pier.
Screenings will also be held in at Uckfield Picture House, Hailsham Church and East Dean and Friston village hall.
The Vue Cinema in Westgate-on-Sea in Kent is one of several in the cinema chain which will be showing the funeral.
The service will be shown in several locations across Surrey, including three community centres in Spelthorne, at Greenco, Fordbridge and Staines, with anyone wanting to go being asked to register first.
Two large screens will be set up at the Elmsley Centre in Staines-upon-Thames, although shops and restaurants will be closed and there will be no seating.
John Boughtflower, the leader of Spelthorne Borough Council, said: "Many residents will want to come together to watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I am pleased that we are opening our community centres and have been able to arrange the televised livestream working closely with the team at the Elmsleigh Centre."
Guildford Cathedral will be showing the service to an audience inside, with the possibility of it being relayed outside.
Other screenings in Surrey will be at Tatsfield Village Club, Reigate and Banstead Borough Council's community centres in Banstead, Horley and Woodhatch, the churches of St John's in Egham, St Mary's in Thorpe and St Paul's in Addlestone, the Westway Centre in Caterham and the Greyhound Pub in Lingfield.