Queen Elizabeth II: Royal Warrant firms 'immensely proud'
Companies across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire given Royal Warrants have spoken about their "immense pride".
More than 600 Royal Warrants will have to be renewed after Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.
The royal seals of approval are given to suppliers of services to the crown, including many household names.
Several firms have explained what it means to them to be chosen to have the warrants.
Iain Milligan, managing director of Huddersfield Fine Worsteds Limited of Elland, said the firm was first awarded a Royal Warrant in 1955 by the Queen for a cloth used by workers at the Balmoral estate, which needed to be suitable for all conditions, "particularly Scottish winters".
"It's a real badge of honour for us," he said.
"It feels like a real seal of approval for us in what we do, what we manufacture here in Yorkshire."
Mr Milligan said he was saddened by news of the Queen's death, but hoped the warrant would continue under the new King.
'Respect for the product'
Another firm, until recently based in South Yorkshire, said it had always seen having the warrant as a privilege.
Diane Fuller, managing director of Roberts radios, described it as "a tremendous honour".
She said the company's founder, Harry Roberts, had originally applied for a Royal Warrant in 1947.
"He noticed that a few of the sales had gone through to the Royal Household," she said, adding that he was initially rejected, with the warrant finally granted in 1955
"It gives us a certain amount of trust and respect for the product," said Ms Fuller.
She added that radio was the main form of communication during the Queen's younger years, and still had "a great resonance with the British public today".
Specialist textile company, AW Hainsworth, based in Stanningley in West Yorkshire, have supplied furnishing fabrics for Royal residences and the scarlet cloth worn by the Royal Guards.
A spokesperson for the firm said they were "deeply saddened by the news of the Queen's passing", but honoured to have supplied the Royal Family.
"This sad occasion will go down in our company's history as a milestone, and be remembered as the end of an era," they added.
Ali Bottom, from the Lincoln-based Witham Group, which supplies paint and lubricants to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, said they were "immensely proud" to have held the Royal Warrant, which was granted to them in 1991.
"We've always been extremely proud," she said.
Talking about the Queen's death, she said: "Obviously we were absolutely devastated - I think it is very much the end of an era.
"We were lucky enough to meet Her Majesty and so for us it feels very close to home," she said.
She said that she hoped the firm's association with the Royal household would continue.
"I guess if you provided the Queen personally with goods and services that may well come to an end, but if you provide the estate hopefully that will continue."
The Royal Warrant Association has said that businesses must now reapply for their warrants.
They are reviewed after a change in reigning sovereign, but companies can continue to use the Royal Arms in connection with the business for up to two years.
