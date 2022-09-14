NHS Sussex: Reduced services planned during Queen's funeral
NHS appointments across Sussex and Surrey scheduled for Monday could be moved, because of the Queen's funeral.
NHS Sussex said pharmacies, GPs and dentists were likely to run a reduced service but Covid jabs should go ahead.
People can still get help from NHS 111 and A&E and the 999 service will be available for any life-threatening health concerns, the NHS added.
Hospitals in Redhill, Crawley, Eastbourne, Hastings and Guildford said some routine appointments would change.
Sussex Partnership mental health trust confirmed some routine outpatient appointments would be moved.
University Hospitals Sussex, which manages hospitals and clinics in Brighton, Chichester, Worthing, Shoreham, Lewes and Haywards Heath, has yet to respond to the BBC - but it is thought there could be similar rescheduling there.
The Queen's funeral is being held on Monday, which King Charles has confirmed will be a bank holiday.
The Queen, Britain's longest-ever reigning monarch, died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate in Balmoral, aged 96.
Health workers have said patients whose routine appointments are moving will be contacted individually, and the NHS will be open to those that need urgent care.
A spokesman for NHS Sussex said: "As final preparations are made to mark the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, people in Sussex are reminded to plan ahead with their medicines needs for the bank holiday Monday and to visit NHS 111 online first in the event medical advice is needed."
He said: "People may also consider having at home a small stock of basic medicines in case needed for minor illness or injury.
"These may include paracetamol, plasters, indigestion remedy and anti-diarrhoeal medicine. Ask your local pharmacist for advice on what medicines you should keep at home."