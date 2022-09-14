Oakham School: John Fern guilty of sexual misconduct over kissing pupils.
A former head teacher at one of north-east England's most prestigious schools has been banned from the profession after being found guilty of sexual misconduct at a previous job.
John Fern was accused of kissing two pupils at Oakham School in Rutland more than 20 years ago, which he denied.
Mr Fern, 47, was latterly the head at Newcastle's independent Royal Grammar School (RGS) from 2017 to 2019.
Oakham School said it was "shocked and saddened" by the panel's findings.
RGS said it was "prevented from making any reference to the matter until the police concluded their investigation and the TRA completed its disciplinary processes".
'No cause for concern'
During his time at Oakham School, it was also claimed that Mr Fern put his hand inside a pupil's clothing.
The allegations came to light after one pupil made a report of historical sexual activity with the teacher to police in 2019.
Officers also spoke to another pupil, but neither wanted to support a prosecution against Mr Fern and no further action was taken in the criminal investigation.
Mr Fern was placed on sick leave from his role at RGS and did not return, the school said.
Henry Price, head master at Oakham School, said: "These allegations are from many years ago, but this does not alter the seriousness of what is stated.
"Safeguarding is central to our ethos and is something we take extremely seriously alongside our commitment to maintaining the highest professional standards."
He added that pupils were encouraged to "share worries" with trained staff.
A statement from RGS also said it was shocked and saddened by what had happened and the impact it had had on the "individuals concerned."
"Although this matter does not relate to RGS and there was no cause for concern during Mr Fern's time here, all schools need to hear about such incidents and examine what, if anything, they can learn from them," it said.
