South Western Railway strikes scrapped after Queen's death
- Published
Strikes that were set to disrupt South Western Railway (SWR) services later this week have been called off.
SWR says it "welcomes" unions suspending action on Thursday and Saturday and now plans to run normal services on both days.
It said it was "working through" plans of how services will operate ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday.
But, trains are likely to be "extremely busy" that day and customers should check journey planners, it added.
