Queen Elizabeth II: Big screens to screen funeral service in Hull and Lincoln
- Published
The funeral service for the Queen will be broadcast on big screens in Hull city centre and Lincoln Cathedral, it has been announced.
The service, which begins at 11:00 BST on Monday, will take place at Westminster Abbey in London.
Across the region, books of condolence have been opened in libraries, churches and council buildings.
Special services are also taking place at many churches and religious buildings to remember the Queen's life.
The funeral service will be broadcast on a 60ft (20m) screen installed on the balcony of Hull City Hall.
In Lincoln, mourners will be able to gather and view the funeral from a large screen in the cathedral's nave.
In East Yorkshire books of condolence are available to sign at libraries and customer service centres during office hours.
The council said flowers can be left at memorial gardens in towns across the county and at the cenotaph in Bridlington.
The authority added that memorial crosses in villages were also suitable locations.
Hull Minster will be holding a special memorial service to remember the Queen on Thursday evening. People who wish to attend should reserve a place via the Minster's website.
The church is open from 09:30 BST until 19:00 BST each day for people to offer prayers and light candles and sign a book of condolence.
Lincoln Cathedral, which was the site of the regional proclamation of King Charles III on Sunday, is open until 20:00 BST each day until the funeral.
A book of condolence is open for people to sign.
The cathedral is hosting a series of services in the coming days culminating in a service of commemoration on Sunday.
The Very Revd Christine Wilson, dean of Lincoln said the Queen's life was "one of loyal and unstinting service to our nation and the Commonwealth".
"She has brought great wisdom and stability and provided a shining example of Christian discipleship and witness as Supreme Governor of the Church of England," she said.
"We give thanks for her life and deeply mourn her passing."
