King Charles III: Proclamation to be read in cities and towns
- Published
Formal announcements of the new King Charles III will take place in cities and towns across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire later.
The ceremonies follow the proclamation of the new King in London on Saturday.
In Hull, a procession will make its way from the Guildhall to Queen Victoria Square.
The High Sheriff of East Yorkshire Jacky Bowes will make the proclamation from the City Hall balcony at 13:00 BST.
The event will be attended by HM Lord-Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire and the Lord Mayor of Hull.
It will conclude with a piper playing a verse of the National Anthem followed by three cheers for the new King.
In Lincoln, a similar ceremony will take place at Lincoln Cathedral where the proclamation of the new sovereign will be announced to the county at 13:00 BST.
Elsewhere in Lincolnshire, proclamations will be held in Boston, Manby, Sleaford, Spalding, Grantham, Stamford, Bourne, Market Deeping, Gainsborough and Lincoln at 15:00 BST.
The main ceremony in East Yorkshire will be held in Beverley at the town's Market Cross at 15:30 BST.
Hedon, Snaith and Cowick, Rawcliffe, Patrington, Leven, Goole and Bridlington will hold proclamations at 16:00 BST.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.