King Charles III: Proclamation events across the South East
- Published
Proclamation events to the new King will take place across the South East on Sunday.
Charles III was formally proclaimed king at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday morning.
Flags which were lowered in mourning for the late Queen are flying at full-mast after the Accession Council, which was televised for the first time.
A wave of further proclamations will take place across the UK after which flags will return to half-mast.
Here are the proclamation events across the South East on Sunday:
Kent
- Rochester: Castle Gardens, Castle Hill at 15:15 BST
- Maidstone: Jubilee Square at 12:57
- Tunbridge Wells: War Memorial at 15:00
- Folkestone: Civic Centre, Castle Hill Avenue at 15:00
- Tonbridge: Tonbridge Castle at 15:00
- Ashford: Civic Centre at 15:00
- Canterbury: Buttermarket, outside Christchurch Gate at Canterbury Cathedral at 15:00
- Dartford: Dartford Library, Market Street at 15:00
- Dover: District Council offices in Whitfield at 15:00 (by invitation only. To be broadcast on council's website)
- Gravesend: Civic Centre, Community Square at 15:00
- Sevenoaks: Council offices at 15:00.
- Margate: Hawley Square at 15:00
Sussex
- Eastbourne: The steps of Eastbourne Town Hall at 16:00
- Lewes: County Hall at 13:00
- Uckfield: By the flagpole outside the Civic Centre at 17:30
- Crawley: Outside the Town Hall at 14:00
- Haywards Heath: Mid Sussex Council offices in Oaklands Road at 14:00
- Chichester: County Hall at 13:00
- Hailsham: War Memorial on the High Street at 16:00
- Bexhill: Bexhill Town Hall at 14:30
- Hastings: Queen's Square at 15:00
- Horsham: The Carfax at 15:00
- Worthing: Town Hall at 14:30
- Shoreham: Shoreham Centre at 15:30
- Brighton: North balcony of the Royal Pavillion at 15:00
Surrey
- Guilford: Guildford Cathedral at 13:00
- Esher: Elmbridge Borough Council offices at 15:30
- Epsom: Epsom & Ewell Borough Council offices at 15:30
- Goldalming: Waverley Council chambers at 15:30
- Staines-upon-Thames: Spelthorne Council offices, Knowle Green at 15:30
- Camberley: The lawn outside Surrey Heath House at 16:30
- Woking: Jubilee Square at 15:30
Her Majesty, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral at the age of 96.
Cathedrals, council buildings and other venues across Kent, Sussex and Surrey are offering the chance for the public to sign books of condolence.
The king has approved a new Bank Holiday for the Queen's state funeral on 19 September.