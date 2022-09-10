Queen Elizabeth II: Books of condolence open in South East
Books of condolence have been set up at public buildings across the South East to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Her Majesty, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral at the age of 96.
Cathedrals, council buildings and other venues across Kent, Sussex and Surrey are offering the chance for the public to sign books of condolence.
Flags are being flown at half-mast as a period of national mourning begins.
Below are lists of the places in Kent, Sussex and Surrey where books of condolence have opened:
Kent:
- County Hall in Maidstone
- King's Hall in Herne Bay
- Whitstable Castle in Whitstable
- The Beaney House of Art and Knowledge in Canterbury
- Canterbury Cathedral
- Dover District Council offices in Whitfield
- Peter's Church in Aylesham
- Deal Town Hall
- Sandwich Town Council office in Sandwich
- Civic Centre in Folkestone
- Sevenoaks District Council office in Sevenoaks
- Swale House in Sittingbourne
- Faversham Town Council offices
- Sheppey Gateway in Sheerness
- Tonbridge Castle in Tonbridge
- The Amelia Scott in Tunbridge Wells
Sussex:
- Bexhill Town Hall in Bexhill
- County Hall in Lewes
- Brighton Town Hall in Brighton
- Eastbourne Town Hall
- Hove Town Hall in Hove
- Muriel Matters House in Hastings
- Portslade Town Hall in Brighton
- Mid Sussex District Council offices in Haywards Heath
- Horsham Museum and Art Gallery in Horsham
- Town Hall foyer in Crawley
- K2 leisure centre in Crawley
- East Pallant House offices in Chichester
- Civic Centre in Littlehampton
- Town Hall in Bognor Regis
Surrey:
- Guildford Cathedral in Guilford
- Town Hall in Epsom
- Bourne Hall in Epsom
- Community and Wellbeing Centre in Epsom
- Millmead House in Guildford
- The Guildhall in Guildford
- The Hive in Guildford
- Spelthorne Borough Council reception in Knowle Green
- Greeno Community Centre in Shepperton
- Fordbridge Community Centre in Ashford
- St Mary the Virgin Church in Stanwell
- Surrey Heath House in Camberley
- Windlesham Parish Council offices in Lightwater
- Godalming Museum in Godalming
- Civic Offices in Woking
- Moorcroft Centre for the Community in Woking
- Parkview Centre for Community in Woking
- St Mary's Centre for the Community in Byfleet
- The Vyne Centre for the Community in Woking
