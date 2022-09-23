Thames Valley Police pledges to take 'action' on representation
A police force said it is determined to take "real action" to make it more representative of the population it serves.
Thames Valley Police (TVP) serves about 2.4m people, of which 15.4% is from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups.
But 6.5% of its officers are from BAME groups and they have been consistently underrepresented.
TVP said it is "committed to improving the trust" the groups have in it.
The proportion of BAME officers in promoted positions across the force, which serves Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, is even lower at 6%.
The force said it has drafted a localised Race Action Plan and progress tracker to "enhance the experiences of all ethnically diverse colleagues".
It will be led by assistant chief constable for crime and criminal justice, Dennis Murray KPM, who said the force is "resolute" in its desire "to bring about real change through action, not words".
A study published by TVP last month - but undertaken in 2019 - showed 48% of BAME officers questioned said they felt institutional racism was still present within the police service generally. Another 37% disagreed.
By PC Praveen Liyanage, who works in its domestic abuse investigation unit, it recommended managers are given diversity training and that officers are encouraged to take further education and professional qualifications so they are more prepared for potential promotions.
The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) said in May that a plan would mean all new police officers in England and Wales would be given mandatory anti-racism training.
