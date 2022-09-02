New doctors boost Great North Air Ambulance expansion hope
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has employed 10 new critical care doctors as it looks to expand.
The charity said it was "busier than ever" and wants to operate more overnight shifts, with the aim of eventually becoming a 24-hour service.
It has appointed medics from various backgrounds, including the military.
Once trained, they will work across North Yorkshire, the North East and Cumbria from the charity's bases in Teesside and Penrith.
Last year, GNAAS developed its service in Cumbria to cover 24 hours across the two busiest nights of the week.
It also began a long-term trial to transfer seriously injured or unwell patients by helicopter from the Isle of Man directly to the UK for emergency treatment.
GNAAS's medical director, Chris Smith, said: "There is a definite need for more doctors within the organisation.
"We're busier than ever and demands on the service are high.
"An expanded service means more night work and that means we need more doctors."
The doctors, who all applied for the role through national selection, had to pass the charity's rigorous assessment day which comprised a panel interview, clinical simulations and written exams.
Dr Smith said: "We had over 80 applications, all of which were of a very high standard.
"The 10 selected had the required experience, skillset and approach needed to ensure we continue to deliver the best standard of care to our patients."
"Some are already trained in pre-hospital emergency medicine and are based in hospitals around the country in emergency medicine or anaesthesia roles and a few are from military backgrounds."
