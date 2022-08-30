West Mercia Police officer numbers to reach highest level in a decade
West Mercia Police officer numbers are expected to reach the highest level in a decade, the police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said.
More than 400 officers have already been recruited by the force, which covers Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
It said a further 125 would be brought in, bringing the total to 2,456, the highest since 2009.
John Campion PCC said communities had been asking for more visible policing.
He said the force had "worked really hard" to reverse declining police numbers.
A decade ago, West Mercia Police defended what was at the time the biggest percentage cut in officer numbers of any force in England and Wales, following government cuts.
Speaking about the latest recruitment drive, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Cooper, said: "We are looking for talented people with a real aptitude for dealing with people, remaining calm and patient even in stressful or volatile situations, who are able to think on their feet and willing to develop new skills.
"Policing is both challenging and hugely rewarding."
