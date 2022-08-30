Midlands councils win bid to fund electric vehicle charging points
- Published
Five Midlands councils have won government funding to increase electric vehicle charging points.
Herefordshire Council and Stoke-on-Trent City Council joined the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Rutland authorities and Midlands Connect to submit the bid.
They will now share £935,355 from the government.
Herefordshire Councillor John Harrington said he was "delighted" with the successful bid.
It is hoped the funding will help bring charging points to areas with limited off-street parking.
At present, Herefordshire Council said 93% of electric vehicle owners had access to off-road parking and it was hoped increasing the number of public charging stations would make it easier for those without a driveway to make the switch to an electric vehicle.
Councillor John Harrington, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Transport, said: "I'm delighted that this successful bid means that we will be able to offer more electric charging facilities across the county which will support our residents and business to make the shift to ultra-low emission vehicles as part our strong commitment to addressing the climate and ecological emergency."
