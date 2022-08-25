Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'
Olivia Pratt-Korbel "was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said.
The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night.
Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn't.
"She lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness."
"We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life," the statement added.
Urging people to come forward with information the family said "now is the time to speak up".
"It is not about being a 'snitch' or a 'grass' it is about finding out who took our baby away from us," they added.
