Just Stop Oil protests: Activists arrested over M25 services damage
Police have arrested protesters after fuel pumps were damaged and activists glued themselves to service station forecourts on the M25.
Surrey Police said nine people were held after protests at Clacket Lane and Cobham services, prompting fuel supplies to be cut at the sites.
Just Stop Oil said they were also staging action at Thurrock in Essex.
Surrey Police said the nine people had been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.
Just Stop Oil said 32 protesters had targeted three service stations on the M25 from 05:00 BST on Wednesday, including Clacket Lane on both clockwise and anticlockwise sides of the motorway, Cobham and Thurrock.
The group said its supporters blocked access to petrol stations by sitting in the road with banners, while some petrol pumps were vandalised.
4 service stations on the M25 have been blocked. Oil will continue to be disrupted until there is a meaningful statement from @10DowningStreet. These actions are part of the #A22Network. Across the world people are using #CivilDisobedience to make change.
A spokesman for the Surrey Police said they were "working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations".
