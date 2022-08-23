West Midlands: Drought status declared by Environment Agency
- Published
A drought has been officially declared across the West Midlands by the Environment Agency.
Despite recent rainfall, prolonged dry weather this year has led to low river flows and reservoir levels falling across the River Severn catchment area.
The agency said the status followed an 11-week period where the river's flows have had to be "actively managed".
Higher than average summer temperatures and the heatwave had led to "additional pressures" on water and wildlife.
Many areas of the UK have seen very low rainfall in 2022, and nine other areas of England and a large part of south-west Wales are also in drought.
"The high temperatures have exacerbated pressures on our water environment and the wildlife that depend on it," said Cath Eales from the Environment Agency in the West Midlands.
"These extreme weather conditions will become more likely, and potentially more severe, with climate change," she added.
She said recent rain could not make up for many months of below average rainfall.
"It will take more prolonged rainfall to wet up soils and replenish rivers and reservoirs," she said.
Ms Eales urged everyone to use water as "efficiently as possible" in this particularly dry period.
The agency said the River Severn, which supplies water to six million people, was an extremely important resource for the region. Its staff have been using groundwater resources and reserves from reservoirs in Wales to help maintain its flows "which secures supplies and protects wildlife".
The prolonged dry weather has led to the agency carrying out fish rescues and working with water firms and increasing its river monitoring work.
The agency warned if there was little or no rainfall it was likely drought conditions would continue for some time.