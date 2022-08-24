Events to mark anniversary of Ukraine's invasion
Events are being held across the West Midlands to mark six months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Falling on the country's Independence Day, the Association of Ukrainians in Coventry have organised a service to be held at their church on Broad Street, followed by a memorial event.
Lichfield District Council is staging a show of solidarity in the city which has become home to 130 Ukrainians.
And in Birmingham, a vigil takes place in Victoria Square from 18:00 BST.
Other gatherings include one hosted by Bar 7 in Upton upon Severn, Worcestershire, for the public and 11 Ukrainian families who have settled in the town.
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has said public events to commemorate the country's independence from the Soviet Union 31 years ago have been banned in the capital Kyiv as fears of further Russian attacks build.
Lichfield District Council said it joined others around the UK in lighting up public buildings in the Ukrainian national colours of yellow and blue on Tuesday evening.
On Wednesday, the Ukrainian flag will be raised at a rally at Speakers' Corner, on Dam Street, between 10:00 BST and midday.
Council leader Doug Pullen said it was an important day and he was looking forward to joining those that had moved to the town.
"Ukrainian refugees have suffered the trauma of losing loved ones and being uprooted from their homes through the Russian invasion," he said.
"Lichfield district has welcomed a number of them, and I have been moved by the generosity of our residents in offering accommodation, money and donations to support these people."
