GPs to prescribe walking and cycling to improve health
- Published
Three Yorkshire cities are among 11 places where doctors are to start prescribing walking and cycling to boost mental and physical health.
Bradford, Doncaster and Leeds will get a share of £12.7m earmarked for the "social prescription" pilots.
The government-funded plan aims to reduce the number of GP appointments and people's reliance on medication.
Some GPs say there is not enough time to care for sick people as well as referring people to the new schemes.
The new Gear Change Plan pilots would be "hugely beneficial" to overall mental and physical health, said the Department for Transport (DfT).
Walking and cycling minister Trudy Harrison said more cycling and walking would "ease the burden on our NHS" as well as "improving air quality and reducing congestion".
What are the trials?
- The government is developing the pilots with the NHS and Sport England
- They include adult cycle training for all abilities, plus more walking groups for exercise and mental health
- Free bike loans will be offered
- Wheelchair and mobility scooter-users will also benefit
- The pilots run until 2025 in Bradford, Leeds, Doncaster, Cumbria, Gateshead, Nottingham, Staffordshire, Suffolk, Plymouth, Cornwall, Bath and NE Somerset
Source: The Department for Health and Department for Transport
The government said the authorities must also improve infrastructure so people felt safe walking and cycling.
"We need healthier, cheaper and more pleasant ways to get around for everyday trips," said cyclist Chris Boardman, commissioner of National Active Travel, a government agency set up to improve the UK's cycling and walking infrastructure.
"Moving more will lead to a healthier nation, a reduced burden on the NHS, less cancer, heart disease and diabetes, and huge cost savings."
In 2020, Public Health England research found being overweight or obese means greater risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19 and ministers estimated two-thirds of UK adults were overweight.
And while GPs agree the pilot funding is "great news", with obesity a risk factor for Type-2 diabetes, cancers, liver and respiratory disease, some say overstretched surgeries cannot take on even more work created by the pilots.
"Should GPs refer people to these schemes or should they look after sick people?" asked Doncaster GP Dr Dean Eggitt.
"We don't have capacity for both."
