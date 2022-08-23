Multi-millions investment in Midlands road network
Up to £196m is to be spent improving the Midlands' road network.
Motorways including the M6, M5 and M1 are set to benefit along with major A-roads including the A1, A5 and A43, National Highways says.
More than 140 projects will be carried out, featuring resurfacing work, drainage schemes to prevent flooding and safety upgrades.
The government investment would make journeys easier and safer, roads minister Baroness Vere said.
The work will take place across the West Midlands, Shropshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Warwickshire, Staffordshire and part of North Gloucestershire, as well as Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire plus Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, according to National Highways.
Andrew Jinks, National Highways regional director for the Midlands, said: "Hundreds of thousands of drivers travel through the Midlands every day for work journeys, home deliveries and the movement of goods and services, and major roads like the M1 and the M6 connect the Midlands to local roads and with the rest of the UK, and the world via rail, ports and airports.
"So it's essential we keep these roads in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability.
"With this investment, National Highways will continue to deliver the essential maintenance and upgrades throughout the region to improve safety and help keep drivers on the move."
Projects include:
- M1 junction 19 to Gilmorton - £5m resurfacing project on the north and southbound carriageways between junction 19 and junction 21 of the M1.
- A1 southbound Wothorpe to South Witham - £4.3m resurfacing scheme.
- A43 southbound Tove to Northampton Road roundabout - £5m resurfacing scheme.
- M69 junction one to M1 - £3m scheme to replace sections of the existing barrier systems.
- A1 Sutton on Trent to Blyth - £2m drainage scheme.
- M5 junctions six to seven - £12m installation of new concrete central barrier between junctions 6 (Warndon) and 7 (Worcester North). The new barrier will replace the existing steel restraint which has reached the end of its lifespan.
- A5 Mile Oak to Coventry Canal - £3.9m installation of new central reservation safety restraint barrier.
- M6 Barthomley - £3m bridge parapet upgrade with some upgrading of barrier at M6 junction 16 Barthomley Interchange.
