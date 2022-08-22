Stoke-on-Trent man reaches Kilimanjaro peak in memory of brother
A man who was told he may never walk again has climbed Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro in memory of his brother.
Alex Howes, 49, from Stoke-on-Trent, was left partly paralysed at the age of 19, following an accident. He spent weeks in intensive care and had to learn how to write and speak again.
He said the sudden loss of his brother Stuart last September "propelled" him to take on the challenge.
He raised over £4,000, for the British Heart Foundation.
Thirty years ago Mr Howes fell, landing on the left hand side of his head in an accident on his return home from a night out.
He was left paralysed down the right hand side of his body and in a pre-induced coma during his three months in hospital.
Mr Howes, who works as an accountant with the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said scaling the 6,000m (19,685ft) peak - Africa's highest - was an "unforgettable experience".
The team of of seven climbers, plus three guides, endured torrential rain as well a blazing heat during their three-day and one-night climb in February.
"I'd been training by doing a lot of walking for the previous 12 months, but that was on smooth, flat surfaces and the actual climb was unbelievably difficult - steep and on uneven ground," he said.
"Much missed"
"It was all so worth it though," he added
"I'd always wanted to climb Kilimanjaro but losing Stuart kind of propelled me to do it and gave me something to aim for. It means something positive has come out of the saddest of times."
His eldest brother, who was a design engineer in Arbroath in Scotland, died from a heart attack aged 53 and Mr Howes thanked everyone who donated to his challenge.
"I cannot thank them enough. Stuart was so well loved and is very much missed by everyone who knew him," he said.
He said he has now set his sights on another challenge to mark his 50th birthday next year by climbing over 5,000m to reaching one of Mount Everest's base camps.
