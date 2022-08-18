Man arrested over mobility scooter killing
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbing of a grandfather on a mobility scooter in west London.
Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died on Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
A 44-year-old man was arrested at an address in nearby Southall, police say.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.