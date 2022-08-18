Thomas O'Halloran: Man arrested over Greenford mobility scooter killing
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbing of a grandfather on a mobility scooter in west London.
Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene on Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
A 44-year-old man was arrested at an address in nearby Southall, police say.
Det Ch Insp Jim Eastwood thanked the public "for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident."
Mr O'Halloran, who was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare, in the west of Ireland, was attacked while on his way to busk, according to a friend.
Detectives believe Mr O'Halloran was stabbed in Western Avenue before managing to travel about 75 yards on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he flagged down a member of the public for help.
The victim's family, including a sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews, is being supported by specially trained officers, the Metropolitan Police said.
It is the sixth murder investigation to be launched in London in the past four days and the 66th this year.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk