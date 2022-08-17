Arriva: Bus drivers to strike in Kent and Essex over pay

Arriva busesPA Media
About 800 drivers will walk out after they rejected a pay increase offer of 7.8%

Arriva bus drivers in Kent and Essex are set to strike after they turned down a pay offer, union officials said.

About 800 drivers will stage a walk out, although official strike dates have yet to be announced.

It comes after Unite said Arriva offered a rise to bus drivers of 7.8%, which the union described as a "substantial pay cut" amid a UK inflation rate of 10.1%.

Arriva has been approached for comment by the BBC.

PA Media
Drivers at three depots in Essex and four in Kent will walk out

Unite's general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Offering a pay cut presented as a rise is completely unacceptable. Arriva can well afford to return with a better deal."

Drivers based at depots in Colchester, Harlow, Southend, Gillingham, Maidstone, Gravesend and Tunbridge Wells will take part in the walkout.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics