Thames Water hosepipe ban to start next week
- Published
Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban for 15 million customers across the south of England.
The ban will come into force from 24 August and will impact people across the Thames Valley and London.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
