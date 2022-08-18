Probation services in Birmingham, Solihull and Warwickshire criticised by inspectors
Probation services in Birmingham and Solihull have been rated inadequate and services in Warwickshire require improvement, inspectors have concluded.
Full support is not being offered in Birmingham and Solihull and the quality of casework was "disappointing".
Services in Warwickshire showed a good foundation for growth but staffing issues and high case loads must be addressed, inspectors said.
The Ministry for Justice (MoJ) said improvements were being made .
Probation services in England and Wales returned to public control in June last year - ending the management of low-risk and medium-risk offenders by private companies.
HM Inspectorate of Probation, which reviewed both probation delivery units (PDUs) in June, said it recognised the impact that the new model, whilst recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, had on services.
In the West Midlands, it meant the re-allocation of over 4,000 cases to different teams and integration of 60 staff which "exacerbated the weak performance already present in the PDU".
"As a result, sentence management across the board was rated as 'inadequate'," inspectors said.
"Although there were signs of improvement, inspectors found that some cases were still not being managed effectively - especially in the service's work to protect both victims and potential victims."
Staffing, information and facilities require improvement with seven other areas, including services, leadership and assessment all rated as inadequate.
In Warwickshire, the changes to how services were run was delayed while staff were given more training.
But ongoing issues from "this turbulent period" were evident, with home visits still not returning to pre-Covid-19 levels and blended working arrangements meaning that staff were often not routinely in the office for more than two days a week, inspectors said.
This affected casework and "little was being done" with people on probation, they added.
Inspectors made five recommendations for improvement in Birmingham and Solihull and four for services in Warwickshire.
A spokesperson for the MoJ said: "The failings identified in these reports are unacceptable and immediate improvements are being made to raise standards including extra training for staff so offenders can be robustly supervised in the community so they don't reoffend."
Up to £155m was being invested into the Probation Service every year and a record number of trainee probation officers had been recruited.
