Winsford shopping centre fire caused by electrical fault
A fire at a shopping complex is believed to have been caused by a faulty electrical circuit, the fire service says.
Winsford Cross Shopping Centre in Winsford, Cheshire, was evacuated on Saturday, after the fire broke out on the first floor of a unit.
Six appliances were deployed to the centre on Dene Drive.
Crews left the scene just before 18:00 BST, having spent more than five and a half hours there.
Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said it would like to thank members of the community "who provided our firefighters with cold drinks and refreshments during this challenging incident, in very hot conditions".
