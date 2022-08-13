Birmingham New Street Station falls silent for rail strike
- Published
No trains are running from Birmingham New Street Station due a mass walkout by striking drivers.
Thousands of members of the Aslef union at nine rail firms are taking industrial action over pay.
Four operators that use the station have no services running and all platforms are closed.
Meanwhile, Chiltern Railways, which serves other stations in the city, said it expected its services to be affected by the action.
The company, whose trains stop at stations including Moor Street and Snow Hill, said it would "extremely busy" and cancellations were expected at short notice, so people should only travel if it was essential.
Passengers have faced disruption over the summer due to several strikes, as unions have called for pay increases in line with inflation.
Network Rail said ticket gates at New Street would be closed but people could access the concourse as it was a "key pedestrian route" across the city centre.
Football fans have been advised of alternatives as Transport for Wales (TfW) services will terminate at either Shrewsbury or Wolverhampton.
Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway - will not be running services into New Street Station which means limited services across the West Midlands region.
Chiltern Railways is running trains between Birmingham and London, via Leamington Spa, but said queue systems may be in place and services could be impacted.
⛔️ Industrial action means NO TRAINS at Birmingham New Street this Saturday 13 August— Birmingham New Street (@NetworkRailBHM) August 12, 2022
✅ The concourse will remain open for access across the city
ℹ️ Some essential journeys can still be made - check your journey @nationalrailenq pic.twitter.com/Q1kpxp87Gy
Martin Colmey, operations director for Network Rail's Central route, said the strike was "frustrating and disappointing" and advised people to check the National Rail Enquiries website.
"We will have staff on hand to help people passing through the station, but please be patient on what will be a very difficult day for everyone," he said.
"Our advice is to contact your train operator for the latest information on ticketing, services and refunds."
Aston Villa host Everton at 12:30 BST and Fulham travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers at 15:00. Championship clubs Birmingham City, Stoke City and Coventry City are all playing away fixtures.
#avfc #utv Fans travelling 2 Saturdays game @ VP I've been told that New Street will be closed. No trains 2 or from Stadium, allow plenty of time to arrive, remember road closures go in 1 hour 30 minutes prior 2 kick off, first home game of the season so please be patient.— Aston Villa Police (@WMPVillaFC) August 11, 2022
Aslef said drivers striking on Saturday had not had a pay increase for three years and it wants a rise that reflects the increased cost of living.
Train companies say they want to give a pay rise, but reforms were required to fund it.
