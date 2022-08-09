Thames Water plans to introduce hosepipe ban 'in weeks'
Published
Thames Water has announced it is planning to introduce a hosepipe ban.
The firm serves 15 million people across parts of southern England, including London.
The company said it was planning to announce the temporary ban "in the coming weeks" but the timing is yet to be confirmed.
The announcement comes as a new heatwave nears and the Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning for much of England.
In a statement Thames Water said: "Given the long term forecast of dry weather and another forecast of very hot temperatures coming this week we are planning to announce a temporary use ban in the coming weeks."
