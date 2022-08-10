Lloyds Bank branch closure will hit 'elderly and vulnerable'
- Published
The closure of a bank branch in Sheffield will hit the "elderly and most vulnerable", councillors said.
Lloyds Banking Group plans to shut its branch on City Road, Intake on 3 November, followed by a further bank in the city centre a week later.
Councillors criticised the planned closures, with a petition launched to save the City Road branch.
Similar petitions have been signed by hundreds in North and North East Lincolnshire due to planned closures.
Ben Miskell, a councillor for Sheffield's Park and Arbourthorne ward, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We've been inundated by concerned residents who want Lloyds to reconsider their closure plans.
"Closing bank branches in deprived communities is not a responsible action to be taking and leaves some of the most vulnerable residents, as well as local businesses, without proper access to banking services."
Michelle Savage, a customer from Arbourthorne, said: "It has been my bank for 43 years, we will all have to travel so much further in future.
"There used to be lots of banks nearby but this is the last one."
In a letter to councillors, Lloyds Banking Group said the company had an arrangement with the Post Office for customers to carry out personal and business transactions.
In North and North East Lincolnshire, more than 300 people have signed a petition in response to the bank shutting the Barton-Upon-Humber and Immingham branches.
Local resident Elaine Norton, who started the petition, said the upcoming closures meant "we will have lost the last bank that not only serves Immingham but also the surrounding villages".
Lloyds Banking Group said the Sheffield Intake, Sheffield The Moor, Immingham and Barton-upon-Humber branches are being closed due to a drop in footfall, adding: "Many customers now choose to bank in different ways."
A spokesperson said: "We're constantly transforming our branch network as we reflect changing customer demand for branch transactions and services."
