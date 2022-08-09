Northumbrian Water said water reservoirs were low but adequate
A water firm said it does not expect to have to order a hosepipe ban despite a heatwave warning over the next few days.
Northumbrian Water said it expected water use to surge as temperatures are due to reach as high as 29C (84F) in some parts of the North East.
The firm said current water levels in reservoirs were low but adequate.
It said the region was in for a spell of "prolonged dry weather" but not a drought.
The Met Office said while conditions would be below last month's record temperatures exceeding 40C, the heatwave could last for longer than the one in July.
Will Robinson, the firm's water resources and supply strategy manager, said: "We are confidently forecasting that we won't need to impose a temporary hosepipe ban in the Northumbrian Water region.
"This is in part because of the large reservoirs of water we have although some of them are below average for this time of year, but not at levels we'd expect to have to bring in a hosepipe ban.
"Lots of people will be using paddling pools at the moment so we would urge people to keep them clean so they don't have to keep changing the water.
"Also when they do need to change that water, use it to water the plants as a way to reduce water use."
He added the firm was planning for autumn and winter and ensure reservoir levels "were secure and resilient".
"In terms of our water resources planning we have to take account of climate change that's a key consideration for planning in the future," Mr Robinson added.
