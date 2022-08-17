Greater Manchester scheme to cap single bus fares at £2 approved
Cheaper fares for buses in Greater Manchester have been approved, the region's mayor has said.
Andy Burnham announced a plan in March to cap single journey fares at £2 for adults and £1 for children when the area's network comes under public control in 2023.
The Labour mayor said the fares would now brought in from 4 September.
He said introducing lower fares was the "best way we can help the most people with the cost of travel right now".
A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Combined Authority said the plan had been brought forward a year "to help ease the current cost-of-living crisis".
He said it would "save bus passengers around 50% on some journeys" and was "the biggest change to Greater Manchester's bus network since deregulation 36 years ago".
Under the new system, single journeys on any local bus will cost no more than £2 for adults and £1 for children, while multi-operator day tickets will cost a maximum of £5.
Those aged 16 to 18 will also be able to travel for free using the existing Our Pass, a membership scheme which supports both school and care leavers.
At present, single journeys in the region can cost more than double the new capped amount, with a trip from Bury to Bolton costing £5 and one from Eccles to Manchester Airport coming in at £4.70.
Mr Burnham said "hundreds of thousands of households" were "deeply worried about money" and "introducing lower fares... is the best way we can help the most people with the cost of travel right now".
However, he said the authority "cannot at this point guarantee that this new fare structure will be permanent".
He said it would be subject to an annual review, adding: "But the more that people use the buses, the more likely it is that we will be able to sustain it."