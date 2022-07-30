Lilia Valutyte: Man arrested after girl, 9, stabbed to death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in a town centre.
Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.
Lincolnshire Police said the 22-year-old was detained in Boston on Saturday after two people previously arrested were released without charge.
Earlier the force had circulated photos of a man officers wanted to speak to in connection with the killing.
