Lillia Valutyte: Man arrested after girl, 9, stabbed to death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in a town centre.
Lillia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.
Lincolnshire Police said the 22-year-old was detained in Boston on Saturday after two people previously arrested were released without charge.
Earlier the force had circulated photos of a man officers wanted to speak to in connection with the killing.
Police said the man was arrested in the Boston Central Park area at about 14:45 BST.
They said his arrest followed "a combination of intelligence and information supplied by several members of the public".
The force added: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."
Ch Supt Martyn Parker said he understood people would have questions about how this had happened.
He added: "We are in a very sensitive stage of our investigations having just arrested a 22-year-old male.
"Please allow my officers the time and space to conduct their enquiries and continue their investigations."
Police said there would continue "to be a significant police presence in the town" and said people could still pass on information via its major incident portal.
Lillia had reportedly been playing with a hula hoop with her younger sister on the street and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to locals.
Dozens of flowers and other tributes have been left at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place in memory of the schoolgirl.
People have also been gathering at a local church to light candles.
Reverend Jane Robertson said the community was coming to St Botolph's Church to reflect on what had happened.
Father-of-five Mark Gostelow said he wanted to light a candle for Lillia's life.
"It's horrific, I've got children myself so it hits home with me," he said.
Jerena Tyler, who also visited the church to pay her respects, said: "It breaks your heart because you're thinking all of her nine-year-old life has been wiped away in one night."
