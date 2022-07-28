Levelling up: South east MPs call for region not to be neglected
The south east must not be overlooked in the government's levelling up strategy, a group of the region's MPs have said.
The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill is aimed at reducing regional inequalities.
A report published by South East All-Party Parliamentary group said the region has areas of significant social deprivation.
It recommended investing in skills and business.
The report said the bill "must not overlook the pockets of deprivation, disconnected rural communities and the skills shortages that set back areas within the south east, just as much as regions in the north".
It found parts of the south east are "as much in need of levelling up as any other region", concluding the south east has "some of the most deprived areas in the UK, with the economies in coastal areas and airport towns disproportionately impacted by Covid-19".
It said because of the rising cost of living those on low incomes in areas that are already wealthier than other parts of the UK find their money goes even less far.
The MPs heard from local councils and business organisations from Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Berkshire, Hampshire and the Thames Valley.
'Levelling down'
The report said a common concern was the levelling up policy represented a risk to the south east because "the agenda will justify the diversion of central government funding away from the region to be redistributed across the rest of the country".
Because of the tax revenues provided by the region, it said "'levelling down' the south east would be incredibly harmful not only to the region itself but also to the UK economy at large".
The report called for local government finance to be overhauled, to make it easier for local councils to raise revenue.